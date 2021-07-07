Lappartient to be confirmed UCI president for 4 more years

David Lappartient is poised to lead the UCI, cycling's global governing body, for four more years after his name was the only one put forward for the presidency by the UCI's management committee this week.

The UCI said in a statement that the Frenchman had submitted his candidacy and that, "pursuant to article 40, paragraph 3 of the UCI constitution, his election for a second four-year term will be confirmed without being put to vote.”

The 48-year-old Lappartient, who took over from Brian Cookson in 2017, will officially begin his next term in September.

The UCI also announced the candidates for the management committee, which includes the five presidents of continental confederations, an athletes' commission president and 11 elected members. The current presidents are Wajih Azzam of Africa, Rowena Williams from Panamerica, Osama Al Shaafar for Asia, Tony Mitchell from Oceania and Enrico Della Casa for Europe. Katerina Nash is the current athletes’ commission president.