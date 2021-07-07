Ryu scheduled to start for Blue Jays at Orioles

Toronto Blue Jays (43-40, third in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (28-57, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Hyun Jin Ryu (7-5, 3.65 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 74 strikeouts) Orioles: Matt Harvey (3-9, 7.34 ERA, 1.71 WHIP, 58 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles +183, Blue Jays -217; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Baltimore and Toronto will face off on Wednesday.

The Orioles are 13-26 in home games in 2020. Baltimore has a collective batting average of .236 this season, led by Cedric Mullins with an average of .317.

The Blue Jays have gone 24-20 away from home. Toronto is slugging .453 as a unit. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the team with a slugging percentage of .678.

The Orioles won the last meeting 7-5. Spenser Watkins earned his first victory and Pedro Severino went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Baltimore. Steven Matz took his fourth loss for Toronto.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mullins leads the Orioles with 16 home runs and is batting .317.

Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with 46 extra base hits and is batting .336.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 5-5, .257 batting average, 5.92 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Blue Jays: 5-5, .293 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Bruce Zimmermann: (arm), John Means: (shoulder), Travis Lakins Sr.: (elbow), Hunter Harvey: (lat), Richie Martin: (wrist), Freddy Galvis: (quad), Maikel Franco: (ankle), Chris Davis: (back).

Blue Jays: Kirby Yates: (elbow), David Phelps: (right lat), Tommy Milone: (shoulder), Julian Merryweather: (oblique), Carl Edwards Jr.: (abdominal), A.J. Cole: (neck), Tyler Chatwood: (neck), Ryan Borucki: (forearm), Corey Dickerson: (foot), Alejandro Kirk: (hip flexor).