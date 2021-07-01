Yankees, streaking LeMahieu set for matchup against Angels

Los Angeles Angels (39-41, fourth in the AL West) vs. New York Yankees (41-39, fourth in the AL East)

New York; Thursday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Griffin Canning (5-4, 4.95 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 62 strikeouts) Yankees: Jordan Montgomery (3-2, 4.06 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 80 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -177, Angels +151; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: DJ LeMahieu is riding a 13-game hitting streak as New York readies to play Los Angeles.

The Yankees are 22-20 in home games in 2020. New York has a team on-base percentage of .321, good for fourth in the American League. Aaron Judge leads the team with a mark of .377.

The Angels are 18-22 on the road. Los Angeles' team on-base percentage of .313 is fourteenth in the MLB. Shohei Ohtani leads the team with an OBP of .350.

The Angels won the last meeting 11-8. Mike Mayers recorded his second victory and Jared Walsh went 2-for-5 with two home runs and five RBIs for Los Angeles. Lucas Luetge took his first loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Judge leads the Yankees with 29 extra base hits and is slugging .518.

Ohtani leads the Angels with 28 home runs and has 63 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 4-6, .254 batting average, 5.07 ERA, outscored by two runs

Angels: 4-6, .242 batting average, 5.87 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), Clarke Schmidt: (elbow), Wandy Peralta: (back), Corey Kluber: (shoulder), Zack Britton: (hamstring), Aaron Hicks: (left wrist), Clint Frazier: (hand).

Angels: Luke Bard: (hip), Justin Upton: (back), Mike Trout: (calf), Dexter Fowler: (knee), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow).