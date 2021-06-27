Fraser-Pryce adds 200 title at Jamaica’s Olympic qualifier

FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 file photo, Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, center, hands off to Jonielle Smith, right, during a women's 4x100 meter relay semifinal at the World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar. On Friday, June 25, 2021, Fraser-Pryce cruised to a victory in the 100 meters at Jamaican national championships and will head to Tokyo in search of her third Olympic gold medal. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty, File) AP

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce added the 200-meter title to her 100 crown Sunday at Jamaica's Olympic qualifier, finishing the longer race in 21.79 seconds.

Fraser-Pryce won her only Olympic medal at 200 meters in 2012, when she finished behind American Allyson Felix. The 34-year-old Fraser-Pryce has two golds and a bronze at 100 meters.

Her time Sunday was 0.18 slower than what American champion Gabby Thomas ran a day previous at U.S. Olympic trials. Thomas figures to be Fraser-Pryce's top challenger in the 200, while Sha'Carri Richardson will be the top threat in the 100.

Rasheed Dwyer won the men's 200, while Yohan Blake added a second-place finish to his runner-up finish in the 100. Blake will be Jamaica's best-known name on the men's side in the first Olympics since Usain Bolt's retirement.