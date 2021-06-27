Booker and the Suns look to clinch conference finals against Los Angeles

Los Angeles Clippers (47-25, fourth in the Western Conference during the regular season) vs. Phoenix Suns (51-21, second in the Western Conference during the regular season)

Phoenix; Monday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Suns -6; over/under is 215.5

WESTERN CONFERENCE FINALS: Suns lead series 3-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Phoenix Suns look to clinch the Western Conference finals over the Los Angeles Clippers in game five. The Suns won the previous matchup 84-80. Devin Booker scored 25 points to lead Phoenix to the win and Paul George totaled 23 points in defeat for LA.

The Suns are 30-12 in conference play. Phoenix is seventh in the NBA with 115.3 points and is shooting 49% from the field.

The Clippers are 9-3 against the rest of the division. Los Angeles is 22-11 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.2 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jae Crowder leads the Suns averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers, and is scoring 10.1 points per game while shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc. Booker is averaging 27.8 points and 7.3 rebounds while shooting 46.9% over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

George ranks second on the Clippers averaging 23.3 points while adding 6.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game. Reggie Jackson is averaging 19.4 points and 3.5 assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Suns: Averaging 107.9 points, 44.1 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 100.8 points on 42.2% shooting.

Clippers: Averaging 111.8 points, 41.8 rebounds, 21.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.5 points on 45.5% shooting.

INJURIES: Suns: None listed.

Clippers: Serge Ibaka: out for season (back), Kawhi Leonard: out (knee).