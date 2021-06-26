Eovaldi expected to start for the Red Sox against the Yankees

New York Yankees (40-35, third in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (45-31, second in the AL East)

Boston; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jordan Montgomery (3-1, 4.03 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 75 strikeouts) Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (7-4, 3.80 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 78 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -115, Yankees -101; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees head to play the Boston Red Sox on Saturday.

The Red Sox are 19-10 against the rest of their division. Boston ranks third in the MLB in hitting with a .256 batting average, Xander Bogaerts leads the club with an average of .320.

The Yankees are 17-22 against the rest of their division. New York's team on-base percentage of .318 is fourth in the American League. Aaron Judge leads the team with an OBP of .373.

The Red Sox won the last meeting 5-3. Garrett Whitlock earned his third victory and Hunter Renfroe went 1-for-1 with a double and two RBIs for Boston. Domingo German took his fifth loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 60 RBIs and is batting .276.

Judge leads the Yankees with 26 extra base hits and is batting .278.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 6-4, .266 batting average, 3.55 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Yankees: 7-3, .242 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Ryan Brasier: (left calf), Christian Arroyo: (knee), Kevin Plawecki: (hamstring).

Yankees: Justin Wilson: (hamstring), Luis Severino: (elbow), Clarke Schmidt: (elbow), Darren O'Day: (rotator cuff), Corey Kluber: (shoulder), Aaron Hicks: (left wrist).