Suns take 2-0 lead into game 3 against the Clippers

Phoenix Suns (51-21, second in the Western Conference during the regular season) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (47-25, fourth in the Western Conference during the regular season)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT

WESTERN CONFERENCE FINALS: Suns lead series 2-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Phoenix Suns visit the Los Angeles Clippers in the Western Conference finals with a 2-0 lead in the series. The Suns won the previous meeting 104-103. Cameron Payne scored 29 points to help lead Phoenix to the win and Paul George totaled 26 points in defeat for LA.

The Clippers are 9-3 against opponents in the Pacific Division. Los Angeles ranks ninth in the Western Conference with 24.4 assists per game led by Rajon Rondo averaging 5.8.

The Suns are 7-5 against opponents in the Pacific Division. Phoenix averages 42.9 rebounds per game and is 24-7 when grabbing more rebounds than opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: George is averaging 23.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Clippers. Reggie Jackson is averaging 19.1 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 54.1% over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Devin Booker leads the Suns averaging 25.6 points and grabbing 4.2 rebounds. Deandre Ayton is averaging 15.3 points and 10.3 rebounds while shooting 68.1% over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Clippers: Averaging 114.3 points, 40.5 rebounds, 21.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109 points on 46.6% shooting.

Suns: Averaging 111.2 points, 42.9 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.1 points on 42.7% shooting.

INJURIES: Clippers: Serge Ibaka: out for season (back), Kawhi Leonard: out (knee).

Suns: Chris Paul: out (covid protocol), Abdel Nader: out (knee).