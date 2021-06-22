Martinez takes 10-game hit streak into matchup with Rays

Boston Red Sox (43-29, first in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (43-30, second in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Eduardo Rodriguez (5-4, 6.21 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 78 strikeouts) Rays: Andrew Kittredge (5-1, 1.34 ERA, .74 WHIP, 30 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -114, Red Sox -102; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay and Boston will meet on Tuesday.

The Rays are 19-10 against AL East teams. Tampa Bay hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .310 this season, led by Yandy Diaz with a mark of .373.

The Red Sox are 17-8 against opponents from the AL East. Boston has slugged .441, good for third in the American League. Rafael Devers leads the team with a .571 slugging percentage, including 39 extra-base hits and 18 home runs.

The Red Sox won the last meeting 9-2. Nathan Eovaldi notched his first victory and Christian Vazquez went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Boston. Ryan Yarbrough registered his first loss for Tampa Bay.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Meadows leads the Rays with 34 extra base hits and is batting .230.

Xander Bogaerts leads the Red Sox with 80 hits and is batting .317.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 4-6, .228 batting average, 3.57 ERA, outscored by two runs

Red Sox: 6-4, .278 batting average, 6.24 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Rays: Chaz Roe: (shoulder), Cody Reed: (thumb), Colin Poche: (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: (elbow), Oliver Drake: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Chris Archer: (forearm), Nick Anderson: (elbow).

Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Ryan Brasier: (left calf), Christian Arroyo: (shin), Kevin Plawecki: (hamstring).