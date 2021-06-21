Diamondbacks look to break 17-game losing streak against Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers (40-32, second in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (20-53, fifth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Brett Anderson (2-4, 4.24 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 30 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (2-7, 5.40 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 72 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks +111, Brewers -127; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona enters the matchup as losers of their last 17 games.

The Diamondbacks are 11-22 in home games in 2020. The Arizona pitching staff averages 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, Merrill Kelly leads them with a mark of 8.3.

The Brewers are 20-14 in road games. Milwaukee ranks last in the league in hitting with a .212 batting average, Omar Narvaez leads the club with an average of .306.

The Brewers won the last meeting 2-0. Corbin Burnes earned his third victory and Daniel Robertson went 1-for-2 with a home run and an RBI for Milwaukee. Caleb Smith took his second loss for Arizona.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eduardo Escobar leads the Diamondbacks with 27 extra base hits and is batting .240.

Willy Adames leads the Brewers with 26 extra base hits and 33 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 0-10, .228 batting average, 8.28 ERA, outscored by 36 runs

Brewers: 5-5, .210 batting average, 4.10 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Taylor Widener: (groin), Luke Weaver: (shoulder), Seth Frankoff: (forearm), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Tyler Clippard: (shoulder), Madison Bumgarner: (shoulder), J.B. Bukauskas: (elbow), Kole Calhoun: (hamstring), Carson Kelly: (wrist).

Brewers: Justin Topa: (elbow), Angel Perdomo: (back), Dylan File: (elbow), Tyrone Taylor: (shoulder), Lorenzo Cain: (hamstring), Travis Shaw: (shoulder), Mark Mathias: (shoulder).