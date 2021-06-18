Kansas City Royals stop losing slide at six games with 5-3 victory over the Red Sox

Kansas City Royals’ Hunter Dozier, left, congratulates teammate Adalberto Mondesi on his three-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, June 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann) AP

The Kansas City Royals snapped their losing streak at six games with a series-opening 5-3 victory over the Boston Red Sox in front of an announced 29,870 at Kauffman Stadium, their largest home crowd of the season.

The Royals (31-37) won at home for the first time since June 4 against the Minnesota Twins.

Royals catcher Salvador Perez smashed a home run and moved into sole possession of fifth place on the franchise’s all-time home run list. His 170th homer in a Royals uniform moved him past Hal McRae.

Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi homered in his third consecutive game, including the last game he played prior to his stint on the injured list with a hamstring strain.

Nicky Lopez, who started beside Mondesi at second base, reached base three times. He went 2 for 3 with a walk and a run scored. Whit Merrifield, who started in right field, had an RBI and registered his fourth consecutive multi-hit game with two doubles.

The Royals went with right-handed pitcher Kyle Zimmer as the “opener” for the game. He pitched two scoreless innings to get the club off to a solid start before he turned it over to left-hander Kris Bubic.

Bubic, who made his first relief appearance since May 13, allowed two runs on five hits in 2 2/3 innings. Scott Barlow also gave up a run in relief.

Ervin Santana, Jake Brentz and Greg Holland all also pitched in relief. Holland tossed a scoreless ninth to earn his fourth save of the season.

This story will be updated.