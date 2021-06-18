Sports
The Latest: England back at Wembley to face Scotland
The Latest on soccer’s European Championship:
England will be back at Wembley Stadium to play its second match of the European Championship on Day 8 of the tournament.
The English will face old rival Scotland knowing another victory will give the team a spot in the round of 16.
The first match of the day will be between Sweden and Slovakia in St. Petersburg. The Slovaks can advance with a victory.
The Czech Republic can also ensure advancement by beating World Cup runner-up Croatia in Glasgow.
