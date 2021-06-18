Rays, streaking Arozarena set for matchup with Mariners

Tampa Bay Rays (43-27, first in the AL East) vs. Seattle Mariners (35-36, third in the AL West)

Seattle; Friday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Michael Wacha (1-1, 4.54 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 30 strikeouts) Mariners: Yusei Kikuchi (3-3, 3.54 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 75 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -106, Rays -110; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle and Tampa Bay will square off on Friday.

The Mariners are 20-15 in home games in 2020. Seattle has a team on-base percentage of .288, last in the American League. Ty France leads the club with a mark of .348.

The Rays are 24-13 on the road. The Tampa Bay pitching staff has a team ERA of 3.34, Ryan Yarbrough leads the staff with a mark of 3.91.

The Mariners won the last meeting 6-5. Hector Santiago recorded his first victory and France went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Seattle. Pete Fairbanks registered his second loss for Tampa Bay.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitch Haniger leads the Mariners with 16 home runs and is batting .259.

Randy Arozarena leads the Rays with 69 hits and is batting .271.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 5-5, .249 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored by one run

Rays: 6-4, .242 batting average, 2.88 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Will Vest: (health protocols), Casey Sadler: (shoulder), James Paxton: (left forearm), Ljay Newsome: (elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Nick Margevicius: (shoulder), Ken Giles: (elbow), Kyle Lewis: (knee), Sam Haggerty: (shoulder), Jake Fraley: (undisclosed), Evan White: (hip).

Rays: Chaz Roe: (shoulder), Cody Reed: (thumb), Colin Poche: (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: (elbow), Oliver Drake: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Chris Archer: (forearm), Nick Anderson: (elbow).