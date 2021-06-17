Brazil beats Peru 4-0 to move into 1st in Copa America group

Brazil's Everton Ribeiro (11), celebrates with teammate Neymar after scoring his side's 3rd goal during a Copa America soccer match against Peru at Nilton Santos stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, June 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado) AP

Brazil changed half of its team to face Peru on Thursday in its second Copa America match but still cruised to a 4-0 victory.

Defender Alex Sandro, Neymar, midfielder Everton Ribeiro and striker Richarlison scored the goals at the Nilton Santos stadium in Rio de Janeiro.

The result puts Brazil on the top of group B with six points after two matches, two clear of Colombia after its 0-0 draw with Venezuela.

As coach Tite promised, Brazil is using Copa America to prepare for next year's World Cup in Qatar. Six players who didn't play in the 3-0 win against Venezuela were in the starting lineup on Thursday.

Goalkeeper Alisson, defenders Marquinhos and Renan Lodi, midfielders Casemiro and Lucas Paquetá plus forward Richarlison were out of the starting team. In their places, Ederson, Thiago Silva, Alex Sandro, Fabinho, Everton and Gabriel Barbosa started.

Brazil opened the scoring in the 12th minute after Gabriel Jesus crossed and Sandro hit it home from close range. In the 68th minute, Neymar received the ball at the edge of the Peruvian box and beat goalkeeper Pedro Gallese with a low crossed shot.

Peru stepped up the pressure, but Brazil scored its third goal in the 89th minute by Ribeiro from close range after a series of passes. Richarlison, who came in at halftime, scored the last goal of the match in added time after two saves by Gallese.

Brazil's next match in the tournament will be on Wednesday against Colombia.

The top four teams in each group advance to the knockout stage.