Hawks look to secure series victory over the 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers (49-23, first in the Eastern Conference during the regular season) vs. Atlanta Hawks (41-31, fifth in the Eastern Conference during the regular season)

Atlanta; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: 76ers -2; over/under is 222.5

EASTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Hawks lead series 3-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Hawks look to clinch the Eastern Conference second round over the Philadelphia 76ers in game six. The Hawks won the previous matchup 109-106. Trae Young scored 39 points to help lead Atlanta to the victory and Joel Embiid totaled 37 points in the loss for Philadelphia.

The Hawks are 24-18 against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta is 34-16 when winning the rebound battle and averages 45.6 rebounds per game.

The 76ers have gone 31-11 against Eastern Conference opponents. Philadelphia has a 7-3 record in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Young is averaging 25.3 points and 9.4 assists for the Hawks. Bogdan Bogdanovic is averaging 15.4 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 41.1% over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Embiid leads the 76ers scoring 28.5 points and grabbing 10.6 rebounds. Tobias Harris is averaging 21.3 points and 8.3 rebounds while shooting 51.8% over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Hawks: Averaging 107.3 points, 42.6 rebounds, 19.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106 points on 45.4% shooting.

76ers: Averaging 119.5 points, 43.7 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 51.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.3 points on 45.5% shooting.

INJURIES: Hawks: De'Andre Hunter: out for season (knee), Cam Reddish: out (achilles), Brandon Goodwin: out for season (illness).

76ers: Danny Green: out (calf).