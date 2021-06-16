Sports

Watford signs defender Danny Rose to 2-year contract

The Associated Press

FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 file photo, Tottenham's Danny Rose controls the ball during a training session prior to the Champions League group B soccer match between Red Star and Tottenham, in Belgrade, Serbia. Newly promoted Watford has signed Danny Rose to a two-year contract following the defender’s departure from Tottenham. The 30-year-old left back had been released at the end of his Spurs contract after spending 14 years with the Premier League club. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic, FIle)
LONDON

Watford signed Danny Rose to a two-year contract Wednesday following the defender's departure from Tottenham.

The 30-year-old left back had been released at the end of his contract after spending 14 years with the Premier League club.

Rose last played a Premier League match while on loan at Newcastle in the second half of the 2019-20 season after it became clear he wasn't in then-Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho's long-term plans.

The former England international spent last season training with Tottenham's under-23 team. His contract with Watford, where he played on loan in 2008-09, takes effect July 1.

Rose has made 29 England appearances, including five during the team's semifinal run at the 2018 World Cup.

Watford finished second in the Championship to earn automatic promotion to the Premier League.

