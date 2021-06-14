Brooklyn, Milwaukee tied 2-2 heading into game 5

Milwaukee Bucks (46-26, third in the Eastern Conference during the regular season) vs. Brooklyn Nets (48-24, second in the Eastern Conference during the regular season)

Brooklyn; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Series tied 2-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Brooklyn Nets and the Milwaukee Bucks are in a 2-2 series tie in the Eastern Conference second round. The Bucks won the previous matchup 107-96. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 34 points to lead Milwaukee to the win and Kevin Durant totaled 28 points in the loss for Brooklyn.

The Nets are 26-16 against Eastern Conference opponents. Brooklyn averages 13.5 turnovers per game and is 22-7 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Bucks are 30-12 in conference matchups. Milwaukee ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Justin Jackson averaging 2.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Durant is scoring 26.9 points per game and averaging 7.1 rebounds for the Nets. Joe Harris is averaging 11 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 37.9% over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

Jrue Holiday leads the Bucks averaging 6.1 assists while scoring 17.7 points per game. Antetokounmpo is averaging 22.8 points and 11.7 rebounds while shooting 45.3% over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Nets: Averaging 115.1 points, 43.3 rebounds, 23.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.2 points on 43.2% shooting.

Bucks: Averaging 107.5 points, 54.5 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.4 points on 42.1% shooting.

INJURIES: Nets: Spencer Dinwiddie: out (knee), James Harden: day to day (hamstring), Kyrie Irving: day to day (undisclosed).

Bucks: Jordan Nwora: day to day (thigh), Donte DiVincenzo: out for season (foot).