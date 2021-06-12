Hedwall takes 1-stroke lead in European mixed golf event

Caroline Hedwall of Sweden shot a 7-under 64 Friday to take a one-stroke lead after two rounds of the inaugural Scandinavian Mixed golf tournament.

Hosted by Annika Sorenstam and Henrik Stenson, the event is a first on the European Tour featuring 78 men and 78 women competing on the same course for one trophy and one prize money pool.

Hedwall had two eagles, five birdies and a bogey at Vallda Golf and Country Club for a 36-hole total of 13-under 129, a stroke ahead of playing partner Joost Luiten, who shot 65.

England’s Steven Brown (68) and South Africa’s Darren Fichardt (67) were a shot further back, with Slovenian teenager Pia Babnik, Australia’s Stephanie Kyriacou, Kalle Samooja of Finland and Spain’s Pep Angles three strokes behind Hedwall.

Babnik and Kryiacou each shot 66 and Samooja and Angles had 69s.

Babnik played in the same group as Hedwall and Luiten, giving the threesome a combined 21 under par for the day.

Hedwall said luck was on her side Friday.

“I made two eagles and holed a bunker shot, it was very enjoyable,” she said. “Hopefully, I get to play with Joost again, I really enjoyed playing with him the last couple of days. It is good being back in Sweden and I’m just going to try and enjoy myself.”

Stenson had a second consecutive 69 to go into the weekend nine strokes off the lead. Sorenstam missed the cut following rounds of 73.