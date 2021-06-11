DeGrom exits with elbow injury in Mets’ 3-2 win over Padres

Jacob deGrom was pulled from a do-it-all gem with right flexor tendinitis, a troubling diagnosis for the New York Mets that clouded a 3-2 victory over the San Diego Padres on Friday night.

DeGrom (6-2) faced the minimum over six innings and ripped a two-run single, giving him five RBIs this season — compared to four earned runs allowed. He struck out 10 in the abbreviated outing.

DeGrom left after 80 pitches and extending his scoreless streak to 22 innings. He had a no-hit bid until Wil Myers beat the shift with a weak grounder in the fifth.

Billy McKinney drove in a run with the first of his two doubles in the fifth, and deGrom followed with his two-run hit.

San Diego dropped its third straight. Blake Snell (2-3) allowed three runs in four-plus innings, and the Padres couldn’t do enough damage against New York’s bullpen.

CUBS 8, CARDINALS 5

CHICAGO (AP) — Anthony Rizzo hit a tying home run in the sixth inning on the 14th pitch of his at-bat against Daniel Ponce de Leon. and Joc Pederson and Willson Contreras also went deep to lead Chicago over St. Louis.

With Wrigley Field allowed 100% capacity for the first time since 2019, the Cubs rallied from a 5-1 deficit before a crowd of 35,112.

Pederson drove in three runs and gave the Cubs a 7-5 lead in the seventh with a two-run double against Génesis Cabrera (1-2).

Tommy Nance (1-0) threw two innings to win his first major league decision. and Craig Kimbrel retired three batters for his 16th save.

GIANTS 1, NATIONALS 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington ace Max Scherzer left after just 12 pitches with an apparent lower body injury, Buster Posey homered and San Francisco beat the Nationals on Anthony DeSclafani’s career-best two-hitter.

A crowd of 18,029 attended the first game at Nationals Park without capacity limits since the 2019 World Series.

Scherzer retired leadoff batter LaMonte Wade Jr. on a fly ball to left and had a 3-2 count on Brandon Belt when he stretched his body. He took a warmup toss before exiting.

DeSclafani (6-2) struck out eight and walked on his his third career shutout and complete game.

INDIANS 7, MARINERS 0

CLEVELAND (AP) — Aaron Civale gave up a single to start the game before dominating Seattle’s light-hitting lineup for eight innings, leading the Cleveland to the win in front of the largest crowd at Progressive Field since 2019.

Civale (9-2) allowed J.P. Crawford’s leadoff hit and nothing else to become the first AL pitcher with nine wins. He struck out a career-high 11 and retired 22 in a row after loading the bases in the first. Blake Parker worked the ninth to complete the two-hitter.

Cleveland’s Bobby Bradley homered in the third off Justin Dunn (1-3) and Amed Rosario had four hits for the Indians.

RAYS 4, ORIOLES 2

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Ryan Yarbrough pitched six solid innings and Tampa Bay became the first team to reach 40 wins this season.

Yarbrough (4-3), the first Rays’ pitcher to go the distance in five years in his previous start, gave up two unearned runs and three hits, striking out six.

Brandon Lowe homered for the Rays, who are 21-5 since May 13.

Baltimore got a home run from Trey Mancini. Keegan Akin (0-1) took the loss.

Andrew Kittredge, J.P. Feyereisen and Pete Fairbanks, who worked the ninth to get his second save, completed a three-hitter.

MARLINS 4, BRAVES 3

MIAMI (AP) — Jazz Chisholm’s two-out, two-run single in the fourth inning put Miami ahead to stay, and the Marlins beat Atlanta for the fourth time in five meetings this year.

Sandy Alcantara (4-5) allowed two runs in six innings. Yimi García, the Marlins’ fifth pitcher, earned his 11th save in 14 chances.

The Braves have lost three consecutive games by a run each.

Ozzie Albies drove in two runs with two hits for Atlanta. Ronald Acuña Jr. doubled twice, scored twice and had an RBI.

Charlie Morton (5-3) gave up four runs in four innings. He walked two, hit a batter and threw a wild pitch in the fourth, when Miami scored three runs to take the lead.