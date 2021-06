Arroyo helps Red Sox beat Marlins 5-3 for 5th straight win

Boston Red Sox's Alex Verdugo, center, celebrates with teammates after defeating the Miami Marlins in a baseball game, Monday, June 7, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) AP

Christian Arroyo hit a two-run single during Boston’s three-run fourth inning, and the Red Sox beat the Miami Marlins 5-3 on Monday for their fifth straight victory.

Alex Verdugo added an RBI double and two hits for the Red Sox, who were coming off their first three-game sweep at Yankee Stadium since June 2011.

Starling Marte hit a solo homer and two singles for Miami, which stranded 14 baserunners in its ninth loss in its last 10 games.

The Red Sox are a season-high 14 games over .500 at 37-23.

Hirokazu Sawamura (2-0) got four outs for the victory, and Adam Ottavino worked 1 1/3 innings for his third save.

Making his major league debut, Zach Thompson (0-1) took the loss, giving up two runs in three innings.

ANGELS 8, ROYALS 3

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Max Stassi homered and drove in three runs, and the Angels turned Jackson Kowar’s major league debut into a nightmare as Los Angeles defeated Kansas City.

Stassi had an RBI single off Kowar (0-1) during a four-run first inning and hit a two-run shot to right-center in the fifth. The Angels catcher, who finished with three hits, has a .318 batting average in 16 games this season. He is 7 for 15 with two home runs and five RBIs since returning last Tuesday from a concussion.

Dylan Bundy (1-6) snapped a 10-game winless streak. He allowed two runs and six hits in 5 2/3 innings.

Kowar, the 33rd pick in the 2018 amateur draft, was 5-0 with an 0.85 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings at Triple-A Omaha. But the touted prospect faced only seven batters in his big league debut and threw three wild pitches. The 24-year-old right-hander allowed four runs on three hits and two walks in two-thirds of an inning.