Canadiens look to secure series victory over the Jets

Winnipeg Jets (30-23-3, third in the North Division during the regular season) vs. Montreal Canadiens (24-21-11, fourth in the North Division during the regular season)

Montreal; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Canadiens -152, Jets +126; over/under is 5.5

NHL PLAYOFFS SECOND ROUND: Canadiens lead series 3-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens look to clinch the second round of the NHL Playoffs over the Winnipeg Jets in game four. The teams meet Monday for the 13th time this season. The Canadiens won the previous matchup 5-1. Joel Armia scored a team-high two goals for the Canadiens in the victory.

The Canadiens have gone 24-21-11 against division opponents. Montreal is 24th in the NHL with 31.2 shots per game and is averaging 2.8 goals.

The Jets are 30-23-3 against opponents in the North Division. Winnipeg has allowed 29 power-play goals, killing 80.5% of opponent chances.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Toffoli leads the Canadiens with 28 goals and has 44 points. Armia has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Montreal.

Kyle Connor leads the Jets with 50 points, scoring 26 goals and registering 24 assists. Blake Wheeler has four goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Canadiens: Averaging 2.5 goals, 3.9 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .932 save percentage.

Jets: Averaging 2.6 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.3 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .924 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canadiens: Jon Merrill: out (undisclosed), Jake Evans: out (concussion), Tomas Tatar: day to day (undisclosed).

Jets: Dylan DeMelo: out (lower body).