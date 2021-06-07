SportsBeat KC: Talking KU, Mizzou battling for KC hoop talent + Kelly in Vegas firing

Bishop Miege’s Mark Mitchell is ranked in the Rivals.com top 10. Special to The Star

The Kansas City area has a pair of highly ranked basketball prospects in the Class of 2022: Bishop Miege’s Mark Mitchell is ranked in the Rivals.com top 10, and Blue Valley’s Aiden Shaw is in the top 60.

Both have Kansas and Missouri listed for visits, and Mitchell appears to be headed to Sunrise Christian Academy next season. Will Shaw also head to a prep school? Gary Bedore brings us up to date on the recruiting front, and Jesse Newell has some news about the latest additions to the KU football team — all from one school.

After a break in this episode of The Star’s daily SportsBeat KC podcast, Kellis Robinett talks Kansas State and the predicament of Kelly Stewart, the K-State grad who had made a name for herself as an oddsmaker in Las Vegas. Her contract with ESPN was recently pulled; Robinett has the latest.

Story links:

DiRenna Award winner Mark Mitchell to leave Bishop Miege for Sunrise Christian

Jayhawks football lands three more transfers from Buffalo

ESPN fires former K-State student Kelly Stewart as betting analyst for deleted tweets