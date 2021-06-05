Skubal scheduled to start for Tigers at White Sox

Detroit Tigers (23-34, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (35-22, first in the AL Central)

Chicago; Saturday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Tarik Skubal (2-7, 4.59 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 57 strikeouts) White Sox: Lucas Giolito (5-4, 3.73 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 78 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -243, Tigers +201; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago and Detroit will face off on Saturday.

The White Sox are 20-11 against the rest of their division. Chicago's team on-base percentage of .341 leads the American League. Yoan Moncada leads the lineup with an OBP of .426.

The Tigers have gone 10-20 against division opponents. Detroit hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .297 this season, led by Robbie Grossman with a mark of .350.

The White Sox won the last meeting 9-8. Liam Hendriks earned his second victory and Yasmani Grandal went 2-for-2 with two home runs and two RBIs for Chicago. Jose Cisnero registered his third loss for Detroit.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 11 home runs and is batting .258.

Grossman leads the Tigers with 17 extra base hits and is slugging .387.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 7-3, .254 batting average, 3.67 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Tigers: 5-5, .214 batting average, 3.22 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Michael Kopech: (hamstring), Jace Fry: (microdiscectomy), Jimmy Cordero: (tommy john surgery), Andrew Vaughn: (covid-19), Luis Robert: (hip), Eloy Jimenez: (left pectoral), Adam Engel: (right hamstring).

Tigers: Jose Urena: (forearm), Spencer Turnbull: (forearm), Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Erasmo Ramirez: (right pectoralis), Victor Reyes: (intercostal strain), Wilson Ramos: (spine), Grayson Greiner: (left hamstring).