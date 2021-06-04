The Latest: Player arrested on suspicion of match-fixing

Italy's Fabio Fognini reacts after winning a point as he plays France's Gregoire Barriere during their first round match at the Roland Garros stadium Sunday, May 30, 2021 in Paris. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) AP

The Latest on the French Open (all times local):

___

12:05 p.m.

The Paris prosecutor’s office said a tennis player suspected of participating in a match-fixing scheme last year has been arrested in Paris during the French Open.

French newspaper Le Parisien reported that the player is Yana Sizikova of Russia.

The prosecutor’s office told The Associated Press that a “women’s international player” was in custody but it did not identify her.

The prosecutor’s office said the player was arrested Thursday night on charges of “sports bribery and organized fraud for acts likely to have been committed in September 2020."

___

11 a.m.

The two players with the most wins on clay this season are in action at the French Open and bidding for a spot in the fourth round.

Fifth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas and Federico Delbonis have both won 18 matches on the surface this year. Tsitsipas has posted 35 wins overall this year and will take on big-serving John Isner in the late session.

The left-handed Delbonis will be trying to reach the fourth round at a major tournament for the first time against 27th-seeded Fabio Fognini.

Serena Williams will face Danielle Collins. Williams narrowly beat Collins in their only previous meeting at a tournament in Australia early this year. Williams is seeking a record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles titles.

Collins reached the French Open quarterfinals last September before losing to Sofia Kenin.