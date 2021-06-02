McClanahan scheduled to start for Tampa Bay against New York

Tampa Bay Rays (35-21, first in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (30-25, third in the AL East)

New York; Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Shane McClanahan (2-0, 3.29 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 32 strikeouts) Yankees: Jordan Montgomery (2-1, 4.22 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 53 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: New York and Tampa Bay will play on Wednesday.

The Yankees are 13-17 against teams from the AL East. New York is hitting a collective batting average of .226 this season, led by Aaron Judge with an average of .291.

The Rays are 15-9 against the rest of their division. Tampa Bay has hit 69 home runs this season, eighth in the MLB. Austin Meadows leads the club with 13, averaging one every 14.4 at-bats.

The Yankees won the last meeting 5-3. Luis Cessa earned his first victory and Clint Frazier went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for New York. Andrew Kittredge registered his first loss for Tampa Bay.

TOP PERFORMERS: Judge leads the Yankees with 20 extra base hits and is slugging .544.

Randy Arozarena leads the Rays with 52 hits and has 27 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 4-6, .221 batting average, 2.91 ERA, outscored by six runs

Rays: 8-2, .204 batting average, 2.47 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Justin Wilson: (hamstring), Luis Severino: (elbow), Clarke Schmidt: (right elbow), Darren O'Day: (right rotator cuff), Corey Kluber: (shoulder), Zack Britton: (elbow), Ryan LaMarre: (hamstring), Aaron Hicks: (left wrist), Luke Voit: (oblique).

Rays: Chaz Roe: (shoulder), Cody Reed: (thumb), Colin Poche: (elbow), Oliver Drake: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Chris Archer: (forearm), Nick Anderson: (elbow).