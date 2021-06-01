Schrock 3 extra-base hits, leads Miley, Reds over Phils 11-1

Cincinnati Reds' Wade Miley throws during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies in Cincinnati, Monday, May 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) AP

Max Schrock homered, tripled and doubled before leaving with a leg injury, Wade Miley pitched six solid innings and the Cincinnati Reds cruised past the Philadelphia Phillies 11-1 on Monday.

Kyle Farmer homered and drove in five runs as Cincinnati sent the Phillies to their third straight loss.

Miley (5-4) came off the 10-day injured list and showed no ill effects from a sore foot. He gave up a run and six hits while striking out six. Three Reds relievers allowed just two hits the rest of the way.

“The offense did a great job, first and foremost,” Miley said. “We came out early and tacked on some runs and kept adding and kept adding. It makes it a lot easier, a lot less stressful in those innings where (the Phillies) had a couple guys on.”

Schrock, pushed into service lately because of injuries in the Reds infield, drove in three runs. He hit a two-run homer in a four-run second and an RBI triple in the fifth.

The 26-year-old rookie doubled in the seventh, but then had to leave for a pinch-runner. Manager David Bell said Schrock likely strained his calf running out the hit and might end up on the injured list.

Farmer's fourth homer of the season was a two-run drive in the third. He added an RBI single in fifth and a bases-loaded double in the seventh.

“I think I was like 0-for-the century coming into today, so it takes a little weight off my shoulders,” Farmer joked. “It feels great to get three hits. It especially feels good (because) it’s not like you’re getting hits and no runs are coming in -- you’re helping the team put up some runs. That’s the biggest thing.”

Nick Castellanos’ single leading off the fifth inning extended his hitting streak to 17 games, and his .356 batting average batting average leads the majors. The Reds right fielder also made a spectacular defensive play, going back to the wall and leaping to snag a deep drive off the bat of Andrew McCutchen in the second.

Tyler Naquin drove in two more for Cincinnati with a bases-loaded single in the second.

Vince Velasquez (2-1) was tagged for six runs on five hits and three walks in three innings.

Odúbel Herrera had three hits for the Phillies, who have lost nine of 12.

“I think they are grinding," Phillies manager Joe Girardi said. "We didn’t give any at-bats away. We had a lot of runners on, we just didn’t get any hits with runners on.

“I feel like it gives the other team momentum when you don’t score in those opportunities," Girardi said. "We just got behind early.”

WINKER SITS

Another of the baseball’s hottest hitters got a day off. Jesse Winker, whose .348 average is second in the majors to teammate Castellanos, was rested Monday by manager David Bell. Winker, with 13 homers and 29 RBIs, is expected to be back in the lineup on Tuesday night.

The Reds offense was instead led by Schrock and Farmer, both of whom entered the game hitting under .200.

“That’s what a team is all about,” Bell said. “It’s tough to take Wink out of the lineup, though it was in the best interest of him and our team. Then for the entire lineup, and Wade and the bullpen to come through like that, it was a great day.”

TRAINER'S ROOM

Phillies: OF Roman Quinn is on the 60-day injured list after hurting his left Achilles tendon running the bases. It's the latest setback in an injury-plagued career for the 28-year-old.

Reds: 1B Joey Votto (fractured thumb) played catch on the field before the game. He is eligible to come off the 10-day injured list on Friday. INF Mike Moustakas (heel), who has been on the injured list since May 20, also was running on the field. There was no word on when they might return.

UP NEXT

The Reds send RHP Sonny Gray (1-3) to the mound Tuesday against Phillies RHP Aaron Nola (3-4). Gray allowed just two hits and struck out five in six innings in a 3-0 win over the Nationals Thursday. Coming off a tough stretch, Nola allowed one run in six innings in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Marlins.