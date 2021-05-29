Thompson’s walk sends Oklahoma St. past Texas 5-4

Jake Thompson drew a bases loaded walk in the top of the ninth and No. 4-seed Oklahoma State beat top-seeded Texas 5-4 on Saturday to secure a trip to the Big 12 Tournament championship game.

The Cowboys (35-16-1) will face the winner between second-seeded TCU and No. 7-seed Kansas State in Sunday's finale. Oklahoma State has won all three of its games in the tournament and currently are on a five game winning streak.

Thompson broke a 2-2 with a single to right field with runners at second and third base in the top of the fifth. Texas (42-15) tied it at 4 in its half of the fifth when Dylan Campbell scored on a throwing error and Mike Antico scored on a fielder's choice.

Oklahoma State now has advanced to the tourney final five times under coach Josh Holliday including; 2014, 2015, 2017 and 2019.

The Cowboys won Big 12 championship titles in 2004, 2017 and 2019.