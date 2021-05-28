MATCHDAY: City-Chelsea in CL final; playoff final in England

English Manchester City supporters and local people play with a football by a giant replica of the Champions League trophy in downtown Porto, Portugal, Friday, May 28, 2021. English clubs Manchester City and Chelsea will play the Champions League soccer final in Porto on Saturday. (AP Photo/Luis Vieira) AP

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Saturday:

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Manchester City and Chelsea meet in an all-English final in Porto. City is looking to win the competition for the first time and is making its debut in the final. It would be a third title, though, for its manager, Pep Guardiola, who won it twice with Barcelona (2009, 2011). Chelsea is seeking a second Champions League title, after 2012, which is the last time the team was in the final. Thomas Tuchel is the first manager to reach the final with different clubs in successive seasons, having lost with Paris Saint-Germain last year. The match was moved to Porto from Istanbul because of travel restrictions during the pandemic.

ENGLAND

A place in the Premier League is at stake when Brentford and Swansea meet in the Championship playoff final at Wembley Stadium. Brentford, which finished third in the regular season behind promoted Norwich and Watford, has never played in the Premier League and was last in the top flight 74 years ago. Brentford lost to Fulham in last year's playoff final. Swansea last played in the Premier League in the 2017-18 season.