Cole scheduled to start for Yankees at Tigers

New York Yankees (29-21, third in the AL East) vs. Detroit Tigers (19-31, fifth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Gerrit Cole (6-2, 1.81 ERA, .80 WHIP, 92 strikeouts) Tigers: Casey Mize (3-3, 3.42 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 40 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers +203, Yankees -243; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Aaron Judge and the Yankees will take on the Tigers Friday.

The Tigers are 10-15 on their home turf. The Detroit offense has compiled a .225 batting average as a team this season, Jeimer Candelario leads the team with a mark of .276.

The Yankees are 14-10 on the road. New York has slugged .378 this season. Aaron Judge leads the club with a .571 slugging percentage, including 18 extra-base hits and 13 home runs.

The Yankees won the last meeting 2-0. Corey Kluber earned his second victory and Kyle Higashioka went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI for New York. Jose Urena registered his fourth loss for Detroit.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robbie Grossman leads the Tigers with 16 extra base hits and is batting .247.

Judge leads the Yankees with 49 hits and is batting .301.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, .237 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Yankees: 7-3, .251 batting average, 2.44 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Jose Urena: (forearm), Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Erasmo Ramirez: (right pectoralis), Wilson Ramos: (spine), Grayson Greiner: (left hamstring).

Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), Clarke Schmidt: (right elbow), Darren O'Day: (right rotator cuff), Corey Kluber: (shoulder), Zack Britton: (elbow), Ryan LaMarre: (hamstring), Aaron Hicks: (left wrist), Luke Voit: (oblique), Giancarlo Stanton: (quad).