SportsBeat KC: Everybody’s getting theirs soon ... including the college athletes

KU’s David McCormack throws down a dunk during the second half of Thursday night’s Big 12 Conference game at Allen Fieldhouse. KU beat Iowa State, 97-64.

The world of college sports stands at the doorstep of one of its biggest changes in history.

Soon, athletes will be able to cash in on their name, image and likeness. The rollout for this change is messy. The NCAA has wanted Congress to pass legislation. But states are taking initiative, and five that have passed laws could enter this new world on July 1.

Recruiting is a big concern if some states get the jump on the new rule. But eventually, at every school’s athletes will be able to earn money for endorsements, autograph sessions, camps and other sources that had not been available to them until now.

On this episode of the daily SportsBeat KC podcast, KC Star beat writer Jesse Newell and columnist Vahe Gregorian talk about name, image and likeness: How did we get here, and how will college sports really be affected?

Story links:

Why KU, K-State are worried about falling behind Mizzou (and others) and others in sports recruiting.

How a former Shawnee Mission West linebacker is changing the college sports landscape

ESPN: Everything you need to know about NCAA’s NIL debate