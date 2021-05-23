Martinez scores late, Atlanta United ties Sounders 1-1

Atlanta United midfielder Matheus Rossetto, center leaps between Seattle Sounders' Fredy Montero (12) and Danny Leyva, right, during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Seattle. The match ended in a 1-1 tie. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) AP

Josef Martínez converted a penalty kick in the 86th minute to help Atlanta United tie the Seattle Sounders 1-1 on Sunday.

Atlanta (2-1-3), which had won back-to-back games and is unbeaten in three straight, had 63% possession and snapped the Sounders’ four-game win streak.

Brooks Lennon drew a foul, conceded by Brad Smith, in the area and Martínez scored from the spot to make it 1-all.

Raúl Ruidíaz headed home a corner kick by João Paulo to give Seattle (5-0-2) the lead in the sixth minute. Ruidíaz has six goals this season.

NASHVILLE 1, AUSTIN FC 0

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Randall Leal scored in the 35th minute and Nashville beat expansion Austin FC.

Joe Willis had his fourth straight shutout, with Nashville (2-0-4) not allowing a goal in 407 minutes. It is one of the three unbeaten MLS teams.

With 22,421 in attendance at Nissan Stadium, it was Nashville’s first near-full capacity match since its inaugural MLS opener on Feb. 29, 2020.

Jared Stroud put one in net for Austin FC (2-4-0) in the 73rd minute, but it was ruled offside after video review.

UNION 1, D.C. UNITED 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kacper Przybylko scored in first-half stoppage time and Andre Blake made seven saves in Philadelphia's victory over D.C. United.

Jamiro Monteiro flicked a weighted pass into the penalty area and Przybylko settled it with his first touch for a close-range finish to help Phildelphia improve to 3-2-2.

D.C. United dropped to 2-5-0.