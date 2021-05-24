Jacksonville Jaguars to help revitalize historic Eastside

Thirty years ago, Dana Miller was a contributor to an alarming problem on Jacksonville’s Eastside.

He was a drug dealer who helped build the community’s reputation for crime. Ultimately, Miller’s bad deeds caught up with him. He was arrested in 1991, was found guilty and sentenced to serve a mandatory 10-year sentence in prison.

But that wasn’t the end of his story.

After his release from prison in 2002, Miller turned his life around. He has been the owner of the Man Cave barbershop on A. Phillip Randolph Boulevard since 2013.

Beyond running his businesses, which also include a mobile barbershop, he’s working to help revitalize the community as the president of the Eastside business council.

″I wanted to make a change to do better,″ Miller said. ″Given an opportunity, people can change, because I’m a product of that change. All the young guys come into the shop and say they love me. I know where they are. I’ve been where they are. And they just need someone they can talk to. That made me realize the importance of being back in this community.″

Yet, with 40 percent of the families in the community living below the federal poverty line and no new commercial, industrial or retail buildings built in over four decades, revitalizing the Eastside is much too big of a job for one person, or even one organization.

With a goal of ending poverty in Jacksonville, nonprofit organization LIFT JAX is directing its efforts on the Eastside with the Historic Eastside Community Development Corp., led by the organization’s president, Suzanne Pickett.

Shad Khan, Jaguars invest in Eastside area

With an objective to be action-based, LIFT JAX landed a significant partner on Friday. Jaguars owner Shad Khan, whose team has been an Eastside neighbor for the past 25 years with their team facility at TIAA Bank Field, is committing $1 million to the group’s efforts to help revitalize the Eastside community.

″I love what LIFT JAX represents, so it’s my privilege to make this donation and help to set a course that I hope will have an immediate and lasting impact,” Khan said. “This isn’t about cutting a check, however. It’s about all of us making a commitment of our time and resources, continued and uninterrupted, to empower our neighbors and break the cycle of poverty. That takes work and requires accountability, and the Jaguars Foundation is more than ready to do its part.”

With the Jaguars in partnership with LIFT JAX and the CDC, they plan to target five essential, shared priorities:

Food insecurity: Provide year-round access to healthy foods and nutrition education and establish a permanent neighborhood market.

Parks, playgrounds and green spaces: Reimagine outdoor spaces to encourage healthy lifestyles and increase community wellness for all ages.

Local culture and business: Celebrate the rich history and culture of the Historic Eastside neighborhood through the support of local businesses and events such as the quarterly Melanin Market and other place-making activities.

National register of historic places: Support the application of the Historic Eastside neighborhood to the State Historic Preservation Office for designation to The National Register of Historic Places.

Organizational and community support: Build the capacity of LIFT JAX and the HECDC to ensure operational support to continue to positively impact the Out East community.

″I think the easiest thing in the world to do is to get someone to write a check,″ Jaguars President Mark Lamping said, ″if you are fortunate enough to have the capacity to do that. The hard thing to do is to really have that check make an impact in the community and have that impact be defined by the resident and not somebody from outside.″

Lamping recalled that the only introduction he had with the Eastside neighborhood was two or three years ago when he ventured from TIAA Bank Field on his golf cart.

″I never really spent any time on this side of the bridge,″ Lamping said. ″We actually had a night game and I jumped in a golf cart, and I was driving around the neighborhood you know and a (Jaguars official) said you’re crazy going over there. And you can see that you know, the soul of the community like so pure but the resources and opportunity have just not been provided. When we sat down, we wanted to know how is stuff going to get done.″

Recently, Jaguars coach Urban Meyer took a golf cart tour of the Eastside with Pickett to get a feel of the area.

Historic community of Eastside

Founded in the mid-1800s, the neighborhoods of Eastside consisted of East Jacksonville, Fairfield, Oakland, Campbells’ Addition and Phoenix, according to the CDC. The Eastside is the birthplace of civil rights activist A. Philip Randolph, businesswoman Eartha White, and Olympic gold medalist sprinter and NFL Hall of Fame wide receiver Bob Hayes, who was a star athlete at Matthew Gilbert before excelling at Florida A&M.

Harlem Renaissance author Zora Neale Hurston spent time living on the Eastside in 1914 with her brother John and his wife, Blanche.

″People try to understand the Eastside, but you can’t understand until you see it. I say you have to see it, that’s why we give the tours,″ Pickett said. ″There’s no perfect answer, but there is so much sensitivity within the neighborhood.

″I grew up here right here on Pippin Street, and I used to walk up and down with my sister. I also lived on Harrison Street. then we moved away and I actually moved back and met my husband here. I love the community. Eastside and I have a thing for the way the people are treated. When I walked in the park at Flossie Brunson, there was so much cut glass — broken glass — in the sand. It reminded me of when I was a kid. It could have been the same piece of glass probably dropped there when I was 9 years old. So that and looking around and noticing and all the other neglect. When you neglect roads and houses, you neglect people as well.″

Priorities for revitalization

Through LIFT JAX and the CDC, priorities for the Eastside include stimulating the economy and increasing income and job opportunities by having workforce development services in a centralized location. Another objective is supporting the growth of the grassroots Melanin Market. Founded in 2017 by Dawn Curling and Angie Nixon, now a state representative, the street fair showcases Black-owned businesses, arts and culture, provides healthy food options, and connects residents to resources and services.

There are plans to revitalize the area with mixed-income housing.

They are turning row houses built in 1904 into transition homes for women to be with their children in transition after serving time in prison. A community center has been established at the Word International Center on Spearing Street where free food is distributed to needy families and the elderly. Word International Center is among 49 churches within the Eastside community.

Similar to New Town in the Jacksonville urban core and other underserved areas in Jacksonville, the Eastside is a food desert, with the nearest grocery store at the Harvey’s Supermarket on North Market Street near downtown.

″I would like to see more programs for the kids in the parks around here,″ said lifelong Eastside resident Antonio McCray, 42. ″Some of the apartments definitely need fixing up. We need help out here. Everybody doesn’t have a dollar in their hands to help themselves.″

Longtime Eastside resident Marvin Curtis said he thinks it great the Jaguars are finally investing in the community.

″I see some good things going on here out East,″ Curtis said. ″The lady (Pickett) put garbage cans around everywhere and we fill them up to keep things clean around here. You know if you don’t help yourself, who else is going to help you? But I like that the Jaguars are taking an interest.

″There’s a whole lot of property that needs to be improved and we could use a fresh market right here so people don’t have to drive 20 miles here or there. The Eastside needs to come back like it was.″