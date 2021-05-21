Perez expected to start for the Red Sox against Phillies

Boston Red Sox (27-18, first in the AL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (22-22, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Martin Perez (1-2, 3.40 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 37 strikeouts) Phillies: Aaron Nola (3-3, 3.64 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 61 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -157, Red Sox +137; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia and Boston will face off on Friday.

The Phillies are 14-8 in home games in 2020. Philadelphia has slugged .380 this season. Bryce Harper leads the club with a .524 slugging percentage, including 15 extra-base hits and seven home runs.

The Red Sox have gone 14-6 away from home. Boston has a collective on-base percentage of .323, good for third in the American League. Xander Bogaerts leads the lineup with a mark of .399.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rhys Hoskins leads the Phillies with 19 extra base hits and is batting .257.

Bogaerts leads the Red Sox with 56 hits and is batting .344.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 4-6, .249 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Red Sox: 5-5, .260 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Phillies: JoJo Romero: (elbow), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Roman Quinn: (finger), Scott Kingery: (dizziness), Matt Joyce: (calf), Didi Gregorius: (elbow), J.T. Realmuto: (hand).

Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Ryan Brasier: (left calf), Christian Arroyo: (left hand).