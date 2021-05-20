Fond du Lac’s Allen named AP Player of Year

Braelon Allen’s ascension to one of the top players in the state of Wisconsin wasn’t by chance.

It took sweat equity. And lots of it.

The Fond du Lac standout defensive back and running back was named The Associated Press spring season player of the year by a panel of statewide media. Fond du Lac coach Steven Jorgensen was also named coach of the year after leading Fond du Lac to a dominating 7-0 finish.

Allen, who reclassified as a senior this season, is a University of Wisconsin recruit and already has a collegiate-type build, packing 240 pounds on to his 6-foot-2 frame.

That physique was honed with countless hours in the weight room.

“That’s really everything. It’s how you build your foundation,” Allen said. “You just get better in the weight room. I found my home there and just kind of stayed in there and put in the work. It definitely helps with confidence and just knowing that I’m not going to play against anybody stronger than me. It’s a huge advantage.”

That hard work paid off handsomely for Allen on the field. He finished tied for the state lead in touchdowns (21) with teammate and first-team all-state quarterback Kyle Walljasper. He was third in the state in rushing yards (1,047) and averaged 14.7 yards a carry.

At defensive back he had 57 tackles with five for loss. But Allen also played other positions on offense and defense during his career.

“Since I started playing both ways, that’s really something I tried to do is to play anywhere I was needed,” Allen said. “Last year, I went from quarterback and corner to receiver and safety. Then this year to running back and safety/linebacker/hybrid. This year I wanted to do a lot on the defensive side of the ball and that’s definitely something I pride myself in, just trying to be available whenever.”

Other unanimous selections included Sun Prairie defensive lineman Isaac Hamm, Kimberly running back Caleb Frazer, Menasha receiver Luke Maurer and Waunakee offensive lineman Jack Dotzler and receiver Andrew Keller.

The others nominated for player of the year were Hamm, Walljasper and Greendale senior Zach Hamilton, chosen as a first-team offensive lineman and defensive lineman.

JORGENSEN TOP COACH

Fond du Lac’s Steven Jorgensen was elated to be named coach of the year but not because it was a personal honor.

He knows that the award is representative of his entire coaching staff and the team in general.

“That coach of the year award is a staff award,” he said. “I have one of the best staffs, if not the best staffs in the state. It’s a year-round thing here and I know how much time the staff puts in around me here and it’s just a testament to all the hard work that went into this unprecedented year.

“It’s really rewarding to see how the season played out and to see the players on this team get this recognition.”

Other nominees that included Racine Horlick’s Brian Fletcher, Bangor’s Rick Muellenberg, Waunakee’s Pat Rice and Greendale’s Rob Stoltz.

Jorgensen knew his team had a collection of top senior players heading into the season, especially on offense. Led by Allen, Walljasper and a pair of first-team all-state offensive linemen (Levi Liedke, Brayden Boldt) the Cardinals averaged 58 points a game and had an incredible 2,825 yards rushing (403.6 per game average) and 47 touchdowns.

Their undefeated season was capped by a 71-47 victory over Division 1 powerhouse Kimberly in the season finale. Fondy’s offense was prolific, scoring 10 touchdowns on 10 consecutive possessions against a defense considered one of the state’s best.

Jorgensen said his players responded to the challenge presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I know how much hard work they put in when things got crazy in this world,” Jorgensen said. “They used football and their workouts as a sense of norm and they just kept pushing it until they had a chance to prove who they were and we were glad they were able to do that this spring.”