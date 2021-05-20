Kremer scheduled to start as Baltimore hosts Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay Rays (25-19, second in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (17-25, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Thursday, 12:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Rich Hill (2-1, 4.26 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 41 strikeouts) Orioles: Dean Kremer (0-3, 5.81 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 29 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles +139, Rays -161; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Baltimore and Tampa Bay will square off on Thursday.

The Orioles are 8-14 against teams from the AL East. Baltimore has hit 42 home runs as a team this season. Trey Mancini leads the team with nine, averaging one every 17.9 at-bats.

The Rays are 9-8 against the rest of their division. Tampa Bay is slugging .397 as a unit. Austin Meadows leads the team with a slugging percentage of .483.

The Rays won the last meeting 9-7. Ryan Thompson earned his third victory and Randy Arozarena went 3-for-5 with a double, two home runs and four RBIs for Tampa Bay. Paul Fry registered his first loss for Baltimore.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mancini leads the Orioles with nine home runs and is slugging .503.

Arozarena leads the Rays with 41 hits and has 20 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 2-8, .242 batting average, 6.73 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

Rays: 7-3, .256 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Dillon Tate: (left hamstring), Mac Sceroler: (shoulder), Hunter Harvey: (oblique), Anthony Santander: (ankle), Chris Davis: (back).

Rays: Michael Wacha: (hamstring), Chaz Roe: (shoulder), Cody Reed: (thumb), Colin Poche: (elbow), Luis Patino: (finger), Chris Mazza: (right shoulder), Oliver Drake: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Chris Archer: (forearm), Nick Anderson: (elbow).