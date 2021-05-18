Scheifele and Winnipeg take on Edmonton

Winnipeg Jets (30-23-3, third in the North Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (35-19-2, second in the North Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oilers -153, Jets +130; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Mark Scheifele leads Winnipeg into a matchup with Edmonton. He's ninth in the league with 63 points, scoring 21 goals and recording 42 assists.

The Oilers are 35-19-2 against the rest of their division. Edmonton leads the NHL with 48 power-play goals, led by Leon Draisaitl with 15.

The Jets are 30-23-3 against the rest of their division. Winnipeg has scored 37 power-play goals, converting on 23% of chances.

In their last meeting on April 28, Edmonton won 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor McDavid leads the Oilers with 72 assists and has 105 points this season. Draisaitl has 18 points over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

Scheifele has 63 total points while scoring 21 goals and totaling 42 assists for the Jets. Blake Wheeler has five goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 7-3-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 6.2 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .904 save percentage.

Jets: 3-7-0, averaging 2.3 goals, four assists, 2.9 penalties and seven penalty minutes while allowing 2.5 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

INJURIES: Oilers: Slater Koekkoek: out (collarbone), Kris Russell: day to day (lower body).

Jets: Tucker Poolman: day to day (undisclosed), Nikolaj Ehlers: out (upper-body), Andrew Copp: day to day (undisclosed).