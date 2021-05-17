Sports

Sagan wins 10th stage of Giro; Bernal loses a second of lead

The Associated Press

Peter Sagan, center, sprints to cross the finish line to win the tenth stage of the Giro d'Italia cycling race, from L'Aquila to Foligno, Italy, Monday, May 17, 2021. (Gian Mattia D'Alberto/LaPresse via AP)
FOLIGNO, Italy

Peter Sagan won the 10th stage of the Giro d’Italia in a sprint Monday, while Egan Bernal had one second shaved off his overall lead.

Remco Evenepoel earned one second more than Bernal in an intermediate sprint and is now 14 seconds behind the Ineos Grenadiers rider.

Sagan surged ahead of Fernando Gaviria in sight of the finish line after the undulating 139-kilometer (86-mile) route from L’Aquila to Foligno.

Gaviria crossed second and Davide Cimolai was third, all with the same time of 3 hours, 10 minutes.

It was the 18th stage win for Sagan at Grand Tours -- 12 at the Tour de France, four at the Spanish Vuelta and two at the Giro.

Tuesday is the race’s first rest day.

The Giro finishes on May 30 in Milan with an individual time trial.

