Southampton beats already-relegated Fulham 3-1 in EPL

Southampton's Theo Walcott celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Southampton and Fulham at St. Mary's Stadium in Southampton, England, Saturday, May 15, 2021. (Peter Cziborra/Pool via AP) AP

Nathan Tella scored his first goal for Southampton in a 3-1 win over already-relegated Fulham in the English Premier League on Saturday.

The midfielder came off the bench to net the second while Fulham’s consolation came from 18-year-old Fabio Carvalho scoring his first goal for the London club.

Southampton took the lead in the first half when Che Adams scored from a James Ward-Prowse free kick.

Tella slotted home a second moments after coming onto the field on the hour mark.

Just as Southampton looked to be cruising towards all three points Carvalho pulled one back for Fulham with a well-struck shot off the underside of the bar.

Less than 10 minutes later, however, substitute Theo Walcott restored Saints’ two-goal advantage with a clinical finish.

With Fulham’s fate already sealed for the season, boss Scott Parker decided to give some of the players who had not featured significantly this season a chance, including a maiden senior start for teenager Carvalho.

Southampton moved up to 13th place with two games remaining.