Sports

Leeds routs Burnley 4-0 to boost top-10 hopes in EPL

The Associated Press

Leeds United's Rodrigo scores his side's fourth goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Burnley and Leeds United at Turf Moor in Burnley, England, Saturday May 15, 2021. (Gareth Copley/Pool via AP)
Leeds United's Rodrigo scores his side's fourth goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Burnley and Leeds United at Turf Moor in Burnley, England, Saturday May 15, 2021. (Gareth Copley/Pool via AP) Gareth Copley AP
BURNLEY, England

Leeds extended Burnley's winless run at home to nine games with a 4-0 victory on Saturday that bolstered their bid for a top-10 finish in the English Premier League.

Substitute Rodrigo scored two late goals to give Leeds a four-point cushion over 11th-place Aston Villa, which plays at Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Mateusz Klich finished a counterattack by curling in a shot shortly before halftime, and Jack Harrison doubled the lead at the hour mark by getting a touch to flick Ezgjan Alioski’s low shot into the net.

Burney, which won 2-0 at Fulham on Monday to secure top-flight status for a sixth consecutive season, hasn't won at Turf Moor since a 3-2 victory against Aston Villa on Jan. 27.

Leeds, back in the Premier League this season after a 16-year absence, is at Southampton on Tuesday.

Liverpool visits Turf Moor on Wednesday.

  Comments  

Sports

Diamondbacks look to end 3-game slide against Nationals

May 15, 2021 10:10 AM

Sports

Urena expected to start for the Tigers against the Cubs

May 15, 2021 10:10 AM

Sports

Sacramento takes on Western Conference leader Utah

May 15, 2021 10:10 AM

Sports

Rodon expected to start as Chicago hosts Kansas City

May 15, 2021 10:10 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service