Sacramento takes on Western Conference leader Utah

Utah Jazz (51-20, first in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (31-40, 12th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento; Sunday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Sacramento Kings face the Western Conference-leading Utah Jazz.

The Kings are 18-23 in conference matchups. Sacramento is last in the NBA recording only 41.4 rebounds per game led by Richaun Holmes averaging 8.3.

The Jazz are 27-14 in conference games. Utah has a 30-7 record against opponents under .500.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Jazz won the last meeting 154-105 on April 28. Bojan Bogdanovic scored 24 points to help lead Utah to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Holmes is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 8.3 rebounds for the Kings. Buddy Hield is averaging 16 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.9 assists over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

Rudy Gobert is averaging 14.3 points, 13.5 rebounds and 2.7 blocks for the Jazz. Jordan Clarkson is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers and scoring 22.6 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 6-4, averaging 110.1 points, 41.3 rebounds, 26.5 assists, 9.6 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.1 points on 46.7% shooting.

Jazz: 7-3, averaging 117 points, 47.6 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.4 points on 46.4% shooting.

INJURIES: Kings: Harrison Barnes: out (adductor), Robert Woodard II: out (low back), Tyrese Haliburton: out for season (knee), Marvin Bagley III: out (groin), Hassan Whiteside: out (back), De'Aaron Fox: out (health protocols).

Jazz: Donovan Mitchell: out (ankle).