Marchand and the Bruins visit the Capitals

Boston Bruins (33-16-7, third in the East Division) vs. Washington Capitals (36-15-5, second in the East Division)

Washington; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Capitals -109, Bruins -111; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Brad Marchand leads Boston into a matchup with Washington. He's third in the NHL with 69 points, scoring 29 goals and totaling 40 assists.

The Capitals are 36-15-5 against the rest of their division. Washington has scored 188 goals and is fifth in the league averaging 3.4 per game. Alex Ovechkin leads the team with 24.

The Bruins are 33-16-7 against the rest of their division. Boston ranks 25th in the NHL with 33.3 shots per game and is averaging 2.9 goals.

The teams meet for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dmitry Orlov leads the Capitals with a plus-16 in 51 games this season. T.J. Oshie has 6 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

Marchand leads the Bruins with 69 points, scoring 29 goals and adding 40 assists. Taylor Hall has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 7-2-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.4 assists, 4.3 penalties and 14.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .919 save percentage.

Bruins: 6-3-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.4 assists, 2.4 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while allowing 1.9 goals per game with a .919 save percentage.

INJURIES: Capitals: Michal Kempny: out (lower body), John Carlson: day to day (lower body).

Bruins: Ondrej Kase: day to day (upper body), Charlie Coyle: out (upper-body), Jakub Zboril: day to day (upper body).