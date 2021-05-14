Vancouver Whitecaps visit Sporting Kansas City in Western Conference action

Vancouver Whitecaps FC (2-2-1) vs. Sporting Kansas City (2-2-1)

Kansas City, Kansas; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sporting Kansas City -246, Vancouver +609, Draw +378; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Whitecaps take on Sporting Kansas City in Western Conference action.

Sporting Kansas City went 12-6-3 overall in the 2020 season while going 6-4-1 at home. Sporting Kansas City scored 42 goals last season, averaging two per game.

The Whitecaps went 9-14-0 overall in the 2020 season while going 3-9-0 on the road. Vancouver scored 27 goals a season ago and recorded 18 assists.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Sporting Kansas City: Nicolas Isimat-Mirin (injured), Felipe Hernandez (injured).

Vancouver: Erik Godoy (injured), Ali Adnan.