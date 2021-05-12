Brooklyn hosts San Antonio in non-conference action

San Antonio Spurs (33-35, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (45-24, second in the Eastern Conference)

Brooklyn; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio heads to Brooklyn for a non-conference matchup.

The Nets have gone 25-8 in home games. Brooklyn ranks sixth in the NBA with 35.4 defensive rebounds per game led by James Harden averaging 7.8.

The Spurs have gone 19-15 away from home. San Antonio is eighth in the Western Conference with 24.5 assists per game led by DeMar DeRozan averaging 7.1.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Nets won 124-113 in the last matchup on March 1. Harden led Brooklyn with 30 points, and DeRozan led San Antonio with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Durant is averaging 27.9 points, seven rebounds and 5.3 assists for the Nets. Joe Harris is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers and 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

DeRozan leads the Spurs averaging 21.5 points and is adding 4.2 rebounds. Jakob Poeltl is shooting 52.1% and averaging 7.9 points over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 6-4, averaging 117.3 points, 45.3 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.7 points on 44.7% shooting.

Spurs: 4-6, averaging 117.2 points, 42.3 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.2 points on 49.3% shooting.

INJURIES: Nets: Spencer Dinwiddie: out for season (acl), James Harden: day to day (hamstring), Chris Chiozza: out (hand), Kyrie Irving: day to day (face).

Spurs: Trey Lyles: out (ankle), Derrick White: out for season (ankle).