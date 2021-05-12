Houston takes on Los Angeles on 6-game slide

Houston Rockets (16-53, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (39-30, seventh in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Houston heads into the matchup against Los Angeles after losing six straight games.

The Lakers are 23-17 in Western Conference games. Los Angeles has a 35-18 record when scoring 100 or more points.

The Rockets are 10-30 against Western Conference opponents. Houston has an 8-36 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The two teams square off for the third time this season. The Lakers defeated the Rockets 117-100 in their last matchup on Jan. 12. LeBron James led Los Angeles with 26 points, and Christian Wood paced Houston scoring 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Davis is third on the Lakers with 3.1 assists and scores 21.9 points per game. Kyle Kuzma is averaging 12.3 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 45.3% over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Armoni Brooks leads the Rockets averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers while scoring 9.8 points per game and shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc. Khyri Thomas is shooting 57.8% and averaging 20.3 points over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 4-6, averaging 104.6 points, 42.8 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 7.6 steals and six blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108 points on 47.0% shooting.

Rockets: 1-9, averaging 114.7 points, 43.4 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 126.3 points on 51.0% shooting.

INJURIES: Lakers: LeBron James: out (ankle), Jared Dudley: out (knee), Dennis Schroder: out (calf), Alex Caruso: day to day (foot).

Rockets: DaQuan Jeffries: day to day (ankle), Avery Bradley: day to day (personal), D.J. Wilson: out (health and safety protocols), Dante Exum: out (calf), Kevin Porter Jr.: out (ankle), David Nwaba: out (wrist), Sterling Brown: out (knee), John Wall: out for season (hamstring), Eric Gordon: out (groin), Christian Wood: day to day (ankle), Danuel House: day to day (ankle).