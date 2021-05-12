Davies expected to start for the Cubs against Indians

Chicago Cubs (17-18, third in the NL Central) vs. Cleveland Indians (19-14, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Zach Davies (2-2, 6.30 ERA, 1.83 WHIP, 18 strikeouts) Indians: Sam Hentges (1-0, 5.00 ERA, 1.78 WHIP, 8 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Indians -115, Cubs -101; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland and Chicago will meet on Wednesday.

The Indians are 9-7 on their home turf. Cleveland has a collective batting average of .210 this season, led by Josh Naylor with an average of .269.

The Cubs are 4-10 in road games. Chicago has slugged .396 this season. Kris Bryant leads the team with a mark of .650.

The Indians won the last meeting 3-2. Shane Bieber notched his fourth victory and Cesar Hernandez went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Cleveland. Adbert Alzolay registered his third loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Franmil Reyes leads the Indians with 16 extra base hits and is slugging .573.

Willson Contreras ranks third on the Cubs with 18 RBIs and is batting .221.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 8-2, .211 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Cubs: 6-4, .260 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Indians: Cam Hill: (right wrist), Roberto Perez: (finger).

Cubs: Dan Winkler: (triceps), Rowan Wick: (oblique), Shelby Miller: (back), Trevor Megill: (forearm), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Jake Arrieta: (thumb), Jake Marisnick: (hamstring), Ian Happ: (rib), Nico Hoerner: (forearm), Kris Bryant: (illness), Javier Baez: (back), Austin Romine: (left wrist).