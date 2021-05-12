Nationals take 3-game slide into matchup with Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies (19-17, second in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (13-18, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zack Wheeler (3-2, 2.83 ERA, .97 WHIP, 49 strikeouts) Nationals: Jon Lester (0-1, 2.70 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 6 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nationals +127, Phillies -146; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Washington enters the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Nationals are 5-8 against teams from the NL East. Washington ranks sixth in the league in hitting with a .246 batting average, Trea Turner leads the club with an average of .323.

The Phillies are 9-10 against opponents from the NL East. Philadelphia's lineup has 40 home runs this season, Rhys Hoskins leads the club with eight homers.

The Phillies won the last meeting 6-2. Chase Anderson secured his second victory and Bryce Harper went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Philadelphia. Erick Fedde registered his fourth loss for Washington.

TOP PERFORMERS: Turner leads the Nationals with eight home runs and is slugging .548.

Hoskins leads the Phillies with 17 extra base hits and is batting .234.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 4-6, .243 batting average, 3.15 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Phillies: 6-4, .236 batting average, 4.06 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Wander Suero: (oblique), Stephen Strasburg: (right shoulder), Luis Avilan: (elbow).

Phillies: JoJo Romero: (left elbow), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Archie Bradley: (left oblique), Roman Quinn: (finger), Matt Joyce: (calf), Ronald Torreyes: (undisclosed).