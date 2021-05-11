Ottawa takes on Toronto, aims for 5th straight home win

Toronto Maple Leafs (35-13-6, first in the North Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (22-28-5, sixth in the North Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Senators +157, Maple Leafs -193

BOTTOM LINE: Ottawa hosts Toronto looking to prolong its four-game home winning streak.

The Senators are 22-28-5 against division opponents. Ottawa averages 9.0 penalty minutes per game, the 10th-most in the NHL. Brady Tkachuk leads the team serving 65 total minutes.

The Maple Leafs are 35-13-6 against North Division teams. Toronto has scored 181 goals and ranks sixth in the NHL averaging 3.4 goals per game. Auston Matthews leads the team with 40.

In their last meeting on April 10, Toronto won 6-5. Matthews scored a team-high three goals for the Maple Leafs in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tkachuk has 35 total points for the Senators, 17 goals and 18 assists. Connor Brown has six goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

Mitchell Marner leads the Maple Leafs with 67 points, scoring 20 goals and collecting 47 assists. Matthews has eight goals over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 7-2-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.5 assists, four penalties and 10.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .928 save percentage.

Maple Leafs: 7-1-2, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.7 assists, 2.7 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

INJURIES: Senators: Joey Daccord: out (ankle), Micheal Haley: out (groin), Thomas Chabot: day to day (upper body), Matt Murray: day to day (lower body), Austin Watson: out (wrist).

Maple Leafs: Nick Foligno: out (upper-body), Zach Hyman: out (knee), Zach Bogosian: out (undisclosed).