McDavid and the Oilers visit the Canadiens

Edmonton Oilers (34-18-2, second in the North Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (24-21-10, fourth in the North Division)

Montreal; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Canadiens -112, Oilers -108

BOTTOM LINE: Connor McDavid leads Edmonton into a matchup against Montreal. He's first in the NHL with 102 points, scoring 33 goals and recording 69 assists.

The Canadiens have gone 24-21-10 against division opponents. Montreal is 24th in the league with 31.2 shots per game and is averaging 2.8 goals.

The Oilers are 34-18-2 against the rest of their division. Edmonton ranks sixth in the league recording 8.9 points per game, averaging 3.3 goals and 5.6 assists.

The teams meet for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeff Petry leads the Canadiens with 30 assists and has 42 points this season. Nicholas Suzuki has five goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Montreal.

McDavid leads the Oilers with 69 total assists and has 102 points. Leon Draisaitl has eight goals and 10 assists over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 4-5-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.3 assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with an .885 save percentage.

Oilers: 7-3-0, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.5 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .910 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canadiens: Carey Price: day to day (upper body), Phillip Danault: day to day (concussion), Shea Weber: day to day (upper body).

Oilers: Kris Russell: day to day (lower body).