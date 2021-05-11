Stone and the Golden Knights visit the Sharks

Vegas Golden Knights (39-14-2, first in the West Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (21-27-7, sixth in the West Division)

San Jose, California; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sharks +156, Golden Knights -193

BOTTOM LINE: Mark Stone and Vegas square off against San Jose. He ranks 10th in the in the league with 61 points, scoring 21 goals and recording 40 assists.

The Sharks are 21-27-7 against West Division teams. San Jose averages 9.2 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the NHL. Kurtis Gabriel leads the team serving 55 total minutes.

The Golden Knights are 39-14-2 against the rest of their division. Vegas has scored 184 goals and is fifth in the NHL averaging 3.4 goals per game. Max Pacioretty leads the team with 24.

Vegas took down San Jose 5-2 in the last meeting between these teams on April 21. Jonathan Marchessault scored two goals for the Golden Knights in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evander Kane leads the Sharks with 22 goals and has 49 points. Tomas Hertl has six goals over the last 10 games for San Jose.

Pacioretty leads the Golden Knights with 24 goals and has 51 points. Marchessault has 11 points over the last 10 games for Vegas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 3-5-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game with an .887 save percentage.

Golden Knights: 7-3-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.7 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while allowing 2.3 goals per game with a .916 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sharks: Radim Simek: day to day (upper body), John Leonard: day to day (upper-body), Matt Nieto: out (lower body).

Golden Knights: Peyton Krebs: out (upper body), Alec Martinez: day to day (undisclosed), Tomas Nosek: out (undisclosed), Max Pacioretty: day to day (undisclosed).