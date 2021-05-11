Canucks visit the Jets after Hoglander’s 2-goal game

Vancouver Canucks (21-26-3, seventh in the North Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (28-23-3, third in the North Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jets -164, Canucks +138; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets host Vancouver after Nils Hoglander scored two goals in the Canucks' 3-1 victory over the Jets.

The Jets are 28-23-3 against North Division opponents. Winnipeg has surrendered 29 power-play goals, killing 80% of opponent opportunities.

The Canucks are 21-26-3 against North Division opponents. Vancouver averages 9.7 penalty minutes per game, the fourth-most in the NHL. Alexander Edler leads the team serving 54 total minutes.

The teams meet for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikolaj Ehlers leads the Jets with a plus-15 in 47 games this season. Blake Wheeler has three goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

Brock Boeser leads the Canucks with 20 goals and has 41 points. J.T. Miller has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 1-9-0, averaging 1.7 goals, 2.7 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with an .895 save percentage.

Canucks: 3-7-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 3.7 assists, 3.2 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while allowing 3.3 goals per game with an .895 save percentage.

INJURIES: Jets: Nikolaj Ehlers: out (upper-body).

Canucks: Antoine Roussel: out (lower body), Elias Pettersson: out (upper body), Brandon Sutter: day to day (upper-body).