Lillard and the Trail Blazers take on the Rockets

Houston Rockets (16-52, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (39-29, sixth in the Western Conference)

Portland; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Damian Lillard leads Portland into a matchup against Houston. He currently ranks fourth in the league averaging 28.6 points per game.

The Trail Blazers have gone 20-18 against Western Conference teams. Portland is fifth in the Western Conference in rebounding averaging 44.7 rebounds. Enes Kanter leads the Trail Blazers with 11.2 boards.

The Rockets are 10-29 against Western Conference opponents. Houston averages 14.7 turnovers per game and is 8-24 when winning the turnover battle.

The two teams square off for the third time this season. The Rockets defeated the Trail Blazers 104-101 in their last meeting on Jan. 28. Victor Oladipo led Houston with 25 points, and Lillard paced Portland scoring 30 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lillard is shooting 44.4% and averaging 28.6 points. Jusuf Nurkic is shooting 55.4% and averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for Portland.

Kenyon Martin Jr. ranks fourth on the Rockets with 5.1 rebounds and averages 8.8 points. Khyri Thomas is averaging four rebounds and 21.5 points per game over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 7-3, averaging 124.6 points, 49.7 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113 points on 45.2% shooting.

Rockets: 1-9, averaging 110.7 points, 44 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123.5 points on 50.5% shooting.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Carmelo Anthony: out (ankle), Zach Collins: out for season (ankle).

Rockets: Avery Bradley: out (personal), Kelly Olynyk: day to day (ankle), D.J. Wilson: out (health and safety protocols), Dante Exum: out (calf), Kevin Porter Jr.: out (ankle), David Nwaba: out (wrist), Sterling Brown: out (knee), Jae'Sean Tate: day to day (knee), John Wall: out for season (hamstring), Eric Gordon: out (groin), Christian Wood: out (ankle).